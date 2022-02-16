Learning to cope with Imposter Syndrome

For Penélope Cruz, the role of Janis, the insouciant photographer at the center of Pedro Almodóvar’s latest heart-wrenching melodrama, has been a long time coming. The auteur first mentioned the story of Parallel Mothers—a sweeping saga wrought in bold primary colors in which two babies are switched at birth—to the now 47-year-old Madrid native over two decades ago. He was frustrated by a few narrative knots, the script was temporarily shelved, and the pair instead collaborated on six other films before they returned to it: 1997’s erotic thriller Live Flesh, 1999’s heartfelt comedy All About My Mother, 2006’s spectacular Volver, 2009’s sumptuous Broken Embraces, 2013’s absurdist I’m So Excited!, and 2019’s elegiac Pain and Glory.
