Learning to cope with Imposter Syndrome

For Penélope Cruz, the role of Janis, the insouciant photographer at the center of Pedro Almodóvar’s latest heart-wrenching melodrama, has been a long time coming. The auteur first mentioned the story of Parallel Mothers—a sweeping saga wrought in bold primary colors in which two babies are switched at birth—to the now 47-year-old Madrid native over two decades ago. He was frustrated by a few narrative knots, the script was temporarily shelved, and the pair instead collaborated on six other films before they returned to it: 1997’s erotic thriller Live Flesh, 1999’s heartfelt comedy All About My Mother, 2006’s spectacular Volver, 2009’s sumptuous Broken Embraces, 2013’s absurdist I’m So Excited!, and 2019’s elegiac Pain and Glory.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO