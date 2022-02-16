Westview students take to the stage this Friday

After a smashing run of 11 captivating performances in Indianapolis, Gary welcomes to the stage the hit play about a Black neighborhood known as the Harlem of the Midwest. “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story” is a new play authored by Vernon A. Williams that examines an 80-year span of history along Indiana Avenue, from bebop to hip-hop. The first act of the two-hour, two-act play focuses on the music, fashion and business scene along the avenue, with names like Madam C.J. Walker, jazz guitarist Wes Montgomery and basketball legend Oscar Robertson. The second act tells IUPUI’s history through scenes portraying its founding with a recreation of a radio interview with former Indianapolis Mayor Richard Lugar, breakthroughs by the Indiana University School of Medicine and the IUPUI 50th Anniversary Birthday Bash. “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story” will be staged at the Indiana University Northwest Theatre Main Stage, 3400 Broadway, Gary, on Friday, February 18 at 7pm, and on Saturday, February 19, at 4pm. 219/980.6596.

