The U.S. men’s hockey team (3–1) will not progress further in the Olympic tournament after a shocking 3–2 loss to Slovakia (3–2) in the quarterfinals. The game opened in the same fashion the past three games have for the Red, White and Blue, with the opponent scoring the first goal. With just over half of the first period gone, 17 year-old and projected top-ten pick in the upcoming NHL draft Juraj Slafkovský scored his tournament-leading fifth goal to give Slovakia the advantage.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO