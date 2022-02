The story of Jake Oettinger continues to get more interesting. The same goes for his team. Oettinger, the 23-year-old goalie who started this season in the minors, stopped 34 shots Friday en route to a 1-0 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. His team, meanwhile, won its sixth straight game on the road and moved into a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference temporarily. (LA took the second wild card back after beating Vegas in overtime later that night).

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO