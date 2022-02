Brendan Lemieux is the quintessential "you'd love him if he was on your team!" guy, the implication being that the only way anyone could possibly root for him is if he was wearing your team's jersey. He's the plug of all plugs. His value to whatever team he plays for is pissing the opposition off, by biting them, chirping them, being generally annoying, etc. He'll do whatever it takes to generate a reaction, which you do have to appreciate (a little).

