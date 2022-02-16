Governor to approve bill that would cut down on fentanyl overdoses
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor is expected to green-light a proposal designed to cut down on fentanyl overdoses by making it easier to test for the drug.
Story continues below
- Crime: Video shows suspected killer of woman found dead inside massage business
- KRQE En Español : Miercoles 16 de Febrero 2022
- Weird: Trial date set for man arrested for placing flowers at fiancee’s grave
- Entertainment: Albuquerque dancer performs during Super Bowl halftime show
House Bill 52 expands the existing Harm Reduction Act which is designed to prevent death and other severe consequences from drug use. The new provision will distribute testing supplies around New Mexico so people can test for fentanyl in prescription or illegal drugs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2