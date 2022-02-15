Decentraland Looks Like a Classic Buy Amid Meta Platforms’ Downfall

Despite weak user engagement growth in the recent quarter, FB remains popular, attracting hundreds of millions of users each day, offering an excellent value for ad dollars. Despite weak user engagement growth in the recent quarter, Meta Platforms (FB) remains popular, attracting hundreds of millions of users each day, offering a unique platform for advertisers. FB has been in operations for seventeen years, mastering the art of digital relations building a more robust platform than its peers, namely TikTok. One should admit tactical missteps on behalf of FB. The company was late in implementing an influencer-payment scheme that made TikTok successful. However, there is still room for the company to turn around. If FB starts sharing profits as TikTok and Google do, it will easily outrun its peers.

