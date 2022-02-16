Doss Shares New Song “Jumpin’”: Listen

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “GOONIES,” CLBRKS and Kiina boast with a self-assured candor. Featuring rappers RENELLE893 and 1JACK, the track is a sunny highlight from the London rapper/producer duo’s newest album, HABITS 2 (a sequel to their 2017 project). CLBRKS raps with a playful braggadocio that matches Kiina’s soulful and brass-heavy production. As gentle horns loop throughout, CLBRKS reflects on his music career, giving a nod to his creative influences. RENELLE893 jumps in right after, providing a welcome complement to CLBRKS’ nasally flow with his deep vocals and confident lines (“I hear I’m destined to fail, but I really don’t believe in fate”). The duo reach for something greater than themselves, achieving this end with help from their friends.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO