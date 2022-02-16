ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doss Shares New Song “Jumpin’”: Listen

By Evan Minsker
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doss, the New York songwriter and producer, has shared a new single. “Jumpin’” is her first new song of 2022....

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Maxwell Perform “Off” on Colbert

Maxwell appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform his song “Off.” He also offered “precise advice” for viewers who wrote in with various Valentine’s conundrums, many involving his own romantic status. Check out video of both below. In November, Maxwell performed “Bad...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Tisakorean’s “Backseat”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Half the fun of listening to TisaKorean’s music is wondering what direction he’ll go in next. “Backseat,” the fourth track on the Texas-based musician’s DJ Rolo-hosted EP 1st Round Pick features one of his most abrupt left turns yet. Tisa’s muffled lyrics about his vehicular location for romance blend with chirpy synths and drums that would fit perfectly on a Knxwledge project. It’s a short and tender moment on an otherwise boisterous project, proving that his range is just as silly as his raps.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 96.1

Listen to New Scorpions Song ‘Shining of Your Soul’

Scorpions have released a new reggae-tinged song called "Shining of Your Soul," which comes from their upcoming album, Rock Believer. The LP arrives on Feb. 25. You can listen to the new track below. "Once we made the decision to make a new album, I started lyrics without any music,"...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Pitchfork

Listen to CLBRKS and Kiina’s “GOONIES” [ft. RENELLE893 & 1JACK]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “GOONIES,” CLBRKS and Kiina boast with a self-assured candor. Featuring rappers RENELLE893 and 1JACK, the track is a sunny highlight from the London rapper/producer duo’s newest album, HABITS 2 (a sequel to their 2017 project). CLBRKS raps with a playful braggadocio that matches Kiina’s soulful and brass-heavy production. As gentle horns loop throughout, CLBRKS reflects on his music career, giving a nod to his creative influences. RENELLE893 jumps in right after, providing a welcome complement to CLBRKS’ nasally flow with his deep vocals and confident lines (“I hear I’m destined to fail, but I really don’t believe in fate”). The duo reach for something greater than themselves, achieving this end with help from their friends.
MUSIC
The Independent

Nelly faces backlash for telling Madonna to ‘cover up’ after singer shares new risqué photos

Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#Doss Shares New Song
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records. It was reported on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Says He's "Getting Too Wealthy," Wants To Find A Wife

Lil Wayne is looking for love. Over the weekend, the New Orleans-born recording artist took to Twitter to share a subtle flex with his followers, along with an apparent call for any would-be wives out there. "I need a wife man I'm getting too wealthy," the 39-year-old wrote on Sunday....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 23 Years Ago

On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position of Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Slim Thug Shows The Dangerous Side Of Rappers Flashing Money On Instagram

Flashing stacks of cash and other valuables on Instagram has become common practice among young rappers, but it can often lead to trouble. Jealousy, desperation and straight up hate can have disastrous outcomes. On Thursday (February 3), Slim Thug shared an Instagram post illustrating the dangers of exposing cash online....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rapper Tdott Woo Dead at 22 After Signing With Record Label

Rising star rapper Tdott Woo was shot and killed outside his home in Brooklyn Tuesday after signing with Million Dollar Music just this week. Tdott, née Tahjay Dobson, was only 22. The New York Police Department responded to calls of a gunshot victim in the area Tuesday, where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee, reports E! News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Adele Just Coolly Commented on the Rumors She & Rich Paul Had Broken Up

Adele’s recent postponement of her Las Vegas residency sparked rumors that a breakup with boyfriend Rich Paul might be the cause of the delay. The speculation continued to heat up, but the singer is here to shut it all down with one very to-the-point Instagram post. Sharing a blurry, but very ecstatic, image of herself, she buried the news about her current status with the sports agent in a cheeky caption. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy