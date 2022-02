Vegans and non-vegans alike will be eager to dig into this rich and creamy dairy-free casserole. The luscious texture is balanced by tangy marinated artichokes and a crushed potato chip topping, which adds a welcome crunch. The secret to achieving ultimate creaminess with no cheese is to blend cashew butter and non-dairy milk for a shortcut cashew cream (no soaking necessary!). To transport this beloved dip to dinnerland, add quinoa for hearty protein and fiber. Did you know? Nutritional yeast has nothing to do with the yeast you bake with. It's a highly nutritious staple in vegan kitchens that adds a savory and cheesy umami note to any dish. Find it in the baking or dry goods aisle near the spices or at a health food store.

