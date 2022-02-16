ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, VA

Beagle puppies from negligent Virginia breeding facility searching for new homes

By Kerri O'Brien
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJgd3_0eFkDZka00

CUMBERLAND, Va. (WRIC) — 150 dogs from the troubled Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland are on their way to finding forever homes, thanks to the efforts of a state senator, animal rescue group and one Wyoming ranch.

Virginia Senate approves massive expansion of facial recognition for police

State Senator Bill Stanley announced back in November that he was working on an effort to adopt out at least 400 beagles from Envigo. It took a little longer than planned to coordinate, but on Friday the first wave of adoptions began.

Sue Bell, Founder and Executive Director of Homeward Trails Animal Rescue told 8News, “We had a successful transfer of 150 perfectly adorable beagles on Friday.”

She said the dogs arrived in Richmond Friday and were loaded onto professional animal transport vehicles to begin their journey to the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Wyoming. The Sanctuary is a home for former research and lab dogs. The dogs will stay at the ranch temporarily until they’re all adopted.

“This particular group has a fantastic record of taking in such dogs and finding them forever homes very rapidly,” said Bell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cvFHg_0eFkDZka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eX1s2_0eFkDZka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kjeI_0eFkDZka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJTzU_0eFkDZka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzpy3_0eFkDZka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Y7gi_0eFkDZka00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLPos_0eFkDZka00

Virginia Senator Bill Stanley first initiated the plan for adoptions after Envigo was cited for multiple animal welfare violations including dirty living conditions and animals left sick and untreated. The Senator has since adopted two Envigo beagles of his own.

Envigo claims covid left them with too many dogs and too little staff to care for the animals.

“Envigo is working with Virginia lawmakers on ways to continue providing appropriate oversight at our dog breeding facility in Cumberland County, including expanding options for adoptions of animals. We are enthusiastic about our partnership with Homeward Trails and greatly appreciate the service they provide.”

Official Envigo Statement

In the coming weeks, smaller groups of about 20 to 30 Envigo beagles will leave Cumberland and be placed in shelters around Virginia and along the East Coast.

“I got to say with very few exceptions the dogs that we met on Friday were incredibly friendly, playful, very outgoing – that’s a beagle for you,” said Bell. While Homeward Trails can’t handle an abundance of calls, you can check their Facebook page for updates likely starting next week.

“It is absolutely our hope that our fellow Virginians will be able to adopt these amazing dogs,” she said.

Bell says she hopes this partnership between a nonprofit and Envigo can serve as a model for other companies in the industry. They hope to adopt a total of about 400 dogs over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Fairfax schools to drop mask requirement on March 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Public Schools is rescinding its mask mandate. The decision comes after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that allows parents to opt out of masking in school. In a letter, Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the school system will require masks until March 1. This deadline coincides […]
WDVM 25

Strong wind gusts for the mountains of north central WV Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Things are looking quite windy across north central West Virginia. WIND ADVISORY A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the higher elevations from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday. Randolph, Pendleton, Grant, northwestern Pocahontas, and southeastern Webster counties in north central West Virginia, as well as the Eastern Panhandle, […]
WDVM 25

Turning corner from pandemic, plans for that “big wedding” are back on

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Talk about pent up demand! Those big weddings we haven’t been having these past two years because of the pandemic. The weather is going to warm up in a few weeks, and couples are drawing up those huge wedding guest lists. As a matter of fact, industry professionals predict 2.5 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Cumberland, VA
State
Wyoming State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Cumberland County, VA
State
Virginia State
WDVM 25

Church impact on Black community in Northern Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia is home to historical churches that have helped build the Black community in the area. Churches such as the First Baptist Church of Manassas and First Mount Zion Baptist Church are two of the churches that have played a role in the lives of the African American community for […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Dog days of winter: Skating pooch shows off in Central Park

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Move over, Air Bud. An ice skating dog made his way around Wollman Rink in Central Park on Tuesday, and it was all for a great cause. Benny, the 8-year-old Labrador, lives in Las Vegas with his owner, Cheryl DelSangro, who rescued him from a shelter as a puppy. “When I contacted […]
WDVM 25

Maryland set to open six vax clinics in casinos

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If the $2 million vaccine lottery wasn’t enough to influence you, the state of Maryland is now allowing you to get a shot and then hit the slots. By Feb. 26, six new vaccination clinics will open in casinos across the state. The clinics will be open in the following locations: […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Dog Breeding#Virginia Senate#Beagles#Beagle Puppies#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
WDVM 25

Homicide Reduction Partnership launches in the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced a new strategy at reducing violent crime on Friday, Feb. 18, with a number of local and federal partners. The new initiative, called the Homicide Reduction Partnership, will replace the summer and fall crime initiatives, and instead, run […]
WDVM 25

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Two Hyattsville Men Charged With Kidnapping and Assault

HYATTSVILLE, M.d (WDVM) — The Montgomery county police department has successfully arrested and charged two Hyattsville men with kidnapping and assault. 22-year-old javier ortiz and edwin reyes are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a young woman earlier this month. According to the accuser, she was approached by the two men at the Unplugged Restaurant and […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

How well is your state tackling mental health in schools?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There’s no doubt the pandemic has shed light on several issues and that includes mental health, especially within children. The Hopeful Future’s Campaign released a report card ranking each state on how they tackle mental health in schools. In 2021 experts declared a national state of emergency for youth mental health. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy