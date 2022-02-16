ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Bill to limit use of campaign cash for personal expenses passes Virginia Senate

By Dean Mirshahi
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrOS2_0eFkDQo300

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill to restrict how Virginia candidates use campaign contributions on personal matters nearly received unanimous support in the state Senate.

The legislation would still allow lawmakers and candidates to spend campaign cash on child care, money and clothes. If passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the State Board of Elections and Virginia attorney general would weigh in on the allowed personal uses of the donations.

State Sen. John Bell (D-Loudoun), the sponsor of the measure, said before Tuesday’s 37-3 vote that only those who contributed or voted for the candidate would be able to make a complaint about the use of the campaign money.

A $1,000 penalty could be imposed on the candidate by the State Board of Elections if they knowingly violate the rule. The lawmaker or candidate would also have to repay the donation amount.

“We need to have something that says that we hold people to a higher standard if they serve in public office,” Sen. Bell said. “And they should be serving for the good of the people and not to enrich themselves.”

Calls to overhaul Virginia’s campaign finance laws have been growing, but little has been done to advance changes. A similar bill was rejected by a subcommittee in the House of Delegates and efforts to end public utilities from making political donations have been killed.

The commonwealth does not have contribution limits for political action committees, corporations or individuals donating to candidates. Virginia also allows party committees to donate unlimited amounts of money to campaigns.

The state legislature established a new panel called the Joint Subcommittee to Study Comprehensive Campaign Finance Reform to study the issue and consider possible recommendations for law changes.

