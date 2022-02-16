ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Why breakfast still matters

By METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Many adults recall being told “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” when they were youngsters. Though the accuracy of that phrasing hinges on what people eat during their morning meal, scientific evidence supports the notion that breakfast is...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Parents

Why Kids’ Feelings Do Matter

Most of us were probably raised on timeouts if we were “naughty” or didn’t always “listen” to our parents. Talking to our parents about our feelings really wasn’t a thing. But Smart Love Family Services and The Natalie G. Heineman Smart Love Preschool is on a mission to support today’s parents with a better way that leaves kids feeling lovable and parents less frustrated.
CHICAGO, IL
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Vitamin#Fruit#Minerals#Sugar#Food Drink#The Journal Of Physiology#The Mayo Clinic#Time
WebMD

Subvariant May Be More Dangerous Than Omicron: Study

Feb. 18, 2022 -- The Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is not only more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but may cause more severe disease, a lab study from Japan says. “Our multiscale investigations suggest that the risk of BA.2 for global health is potentially higher than that of BA.1,”...
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Deadly Nails

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found unexpectedly high levels of hazardous chemicals in nail salons. Public attention with regards to the hazards in nail salons has increased recently, likely because of the expansion of the industry and the perceived vulnerability of nail salon workers; most nail salon workers are women who often are immigrants and work in precarious employment. Nail salon workers are also potentially exposed to various hazardous chemicals including ortho-phthalate esters (phthalates) and organophosphate esters (OPEs) in the cosmetic and personal care products that are used in their workplace. These chemicals have been associated with negative health impacts, including both adverse neurological and reproductive effects. As such it is important to fully understand the extent to which people working in nail salons are exposed to these chemicals.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy