DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Jackson Prince knows that whenever he steps on the court for the two-time defending state champion Duncanville Panthers there are those who can’t help but do a doubletake. The junior guard says, “It doesn’t matter than I’m the only white kid on the team. I got out there and do it and know what I can do so we can go out there and win games. That’s what’s most important.” In fact, Jackson is the only white player that’s been a part of Duncanville’s boy basketball program over the last four years. Senior forward Davion Sykes says Jackson is,...

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO