Deodorant is one of those terms that gets used all the time, but, breaking news, not everything that you swipe under your arms is, in fact, a deodorant. Armpit products are categorized into two distinct groups, deodorants and antiperspirants, and they have one major difference. It's pretty simple, since it's all in the name: Deodorants prevent odor, whereas antiperspirants prevent sweat. Ultimately, whichever one you choose to use is a matter of personal preference, but here's what you need to know about both.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO