ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Tips for better streamlined breakfasts

By METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakfast long has been touted as the most important meal of the day. After a good night’s rest,...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Breakfast shortage?

This breakfast product is about to change. A lot of our favorite things have been harder to come by in stores lately. Through out this pandemic we’ve dealt with a lot of grocery price changes. Or products going out of stock. A lot of these of these items have...
FOOD & DRINKS
ZDNet

Tips for better iPhone photos

The iPhone can take some stunning photos, but with a few simple tips, you can take even better photos. And the good news is that these tips and quick and simple -- no need to learn complex photography skills, and not need to buy new equipment. #1: Clean the camera...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfasts#Food Drink
WILX-TV

Your Health: Tips on getting better sleep

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A recent survey found it takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to get out of bed -- and that’s after two alarms and hitting the snooze button twice. While it may be tempting to squeeze in a few extra minutes, research shows falling back...
LANSING, MI
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Fstoppers

8 Creative and Technical Tips for Better Long Exposure Photography

Long exposure photography is a beloved technique, utilized by many genres, as well as forming something of a genre itself. In this video, one photographer walks you through his process and some tips on how to get the best out of your own long exposure images. Brazilian artist and photographer,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
Rockford Register Star

New blood donation center hopes to make donor process quick and easy

On Valentine’s Day, the Rock River Valley Blood Center celebrated the start of construction on our new donor center located at 418 N. Longwood St., directly across the parking lot from our 6th Street location. The new facility is expected to open to the public in early summer, and we could not be more excited to start this new chapter for our donors, the people they help and our community. ...
ROCKFORD, IL
Northwest Florida Daily News

Consider laser treatment to relieve your pet of pain, heal injuries | Pet Peeves

More and more people are learning of an alternative medical treatment known as laser therapy. Lasers are classified based on wave length and potential energy output. For instance, class one lasers include bar code scanners used at grocery store. Laser pointers are part of the class two lasers. Class three lasers are the category where you will find most therapeutic lasers. Cutting lasers used for surgery are part of class four lasers. The therapeutic cold laser is...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy