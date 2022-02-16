ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis mom warns of rare syndrome that can cut off babies’ circulation

By Amelia Mugavero
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQf1a_0eFkAZrD00

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis mom’s story is gaining attention across the nation after her son was sent to the emergency room for a very rare condition.

Sara Ward said her son had what’s called “hair tourniquet syndrome.” It’s rare, very hard to detect, and could happen to anyone.

Ward is a mother of three and knows very well how to take care of her kids. But, one day in January, Ward saw something she’s never seen on her 5-month-old son, Logan.

Top Story: How much rain, snow can we expect in STL area over the next two days?

“When we were getting Logan ready for bed, we noticed that one of his toes was just looking a little pink, and it did have a little bit of a line going around the middle of it. But, we didn’t think much of it because he wasn’t crying,” Ward said.

However, that line turned out to be a hair tourniquet, a piece of hair wrapped tightly around Logan’s toe. It was so tight, not even their pediatrician could get it removed.

“They just sent us home to see if he would start to improve once we got home. Unfortunately, in a few hours it looked like his toe was starting to swell a little bit more, and the color started to change more,” Ward said.

Ward rushed her son to the emergency room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

“They were having a difficult time, and the emergency room as well. So, they decided to admit us to the hospital overnight,” Ward said. “The fact that it led to the urgent care, the emergency room, and getting admitted to the hospital, I think I was just more in shock the whole time that all these different events happened. All over a strand of hair!”

Dr. Rachel Charney is a physician at Cardinal Glennon. She said even though hair tourniquet syndrome is rare, it can be dangerous if untreated.

“Very very rare, but the worst possible outcome is if you had any part of your body that just was having no circulation, which would result in permanent tissue damage. That’s what we want to make sure we prevent,” Charney said.

Ward said she believes using a swelling cream helped with Logan’s swelling to remove the tourniquet. Ward posted the story on Facebook, which got the attention of parents and national news outlets.

Trending: Unusual amount of crows found dead in St. Louis area

She hopes to keep other parents from going through the same nightmare.

“It’s just an everyday problem that can happen that not many people are aware of,” Ward said.

Ward said three weeks later, Logan is going just fine now. Doctors said the best way to prevent hair tourniquet syndrome is to frequently check babies’ fingers and toes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Crown Candy Kitchen broken into overnight for $10 in change

ST. LOUIS – Crown Candy Kitchen was broken into Thursday morning, but the suspect only got away with a few bucks. Owner Andy Karandzieff posted a photo on Twitter showing that someone broke the glass of the front door around 6 a.m. “Well my day’s gone to [s***] thanks to a criminal,” Karandzieff wrote on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
FOX 2

Heat Up St. Louis shatters fundraising goal

ST. LOUIS – The 22nd annual Rise and Shine for Heat was a huge success. In addition to the sale of Hardee’s biscuits on Friday, February 11 volunteers continued to collect donations through Valentine’s Day. That helped push this year’s total to more than $650,000 for Heat Up St. Louis. That shattered their goal of $200,000. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssm Health
FOX 2

Missouri Conservation experts warn of coyote concerns for pets

ST. LOUIS–Food. Fear. Vigilance. These are the three keys Missouri Department of Conservation officials are warning the public to keep in mind in what are four very active months for coyote activity in the state. Breeding season begins in February, with mothers giving birth within two months. With pups comes the need for more food. […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

How much winter precipitation fell in St. Louis this week?

ST. LOUIS–The latest round of winter weather has passed through the St. Louis region, still leaving some slippery streets behind, having given many local school children a long weekend along the way. Here’s a look at what our area saw in terms of precipitation, which came in waves of rain, sleet, and snow. SNOW According […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 2

‘Freedom Convoy’ that took Canada by storm to roll down I-70 in the Midwest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The “Freedom Convoy” that took Canada by storm may soon be driving across the Midwest with stops in Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana. According to the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, the truckers will leave a truck stop on March 3 in Aurora, Colorado before taking I-70 across Kansas, stopping for […]
AMERICAS
FOX 2

Car hits ice and crashes into O’Fallon, Missouri home

O’FALLON, Mo. – A driver lost control on the ice late Thursday night in O’Fallon, Missouri and crashed into a house. That accident happened just before midnight on Westridge Drive. The driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The car left a gaping hole in the house. The driver was okay. The homeowner […]
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy