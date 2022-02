We've now been in February for about a week and so far the month has featured a few light snow chances and some up and down temperatures. More of that can be expected over the next week to two weeks as the weather pattern tries to decide if it wants to go cold or warm. On average, by the end of the month of February the high temperature starts to get close to 40* and the lows are more in the 20s than teens. The snowfall we average in February of 11.8" is the second snowiest month on average after January.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO