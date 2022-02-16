O’Gorman and SF Christian earn wins Tuesday

Click the video player above to see highlights from Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Christian used strong second halves to cruise past their opponent on Tuesday.

O’Gorman earned a 64-35 win over Harrisburg to move to 16-2 on the season. Mahli Abdouch added a game high 18 points, while Hannah Ronsiek collected 15.

The Sioux Falls Christian girls earned another win on Tuesday, this time against a class ‘AA’ opponent.

The Chargers had a lead at halftime, but they would pull away in the second half to defeat Yankton, 67-41.

Ellie Lems scored 17 in the win, but the biggest story of the evening belonged to Jaxsyn Swift. Swift hit a three pointer in the second quarter and it was the basket to make her the SFC single season record holder for most three pointers made.

Sioux Falls Christian is now 17-3 on the season.

