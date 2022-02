Back with yet another banger, BlueBucksClan speaks on ghosting women on the romantic holiday. The group has been flooding the airwaves with hit after hit in recent months, with "Valentine's Day" being no exception to the rule. DJ and Jeeezy Obama handle this track as they always do: alternating verses and bars about blowing money on women for the fun of it and flexing on the men they took them from. The unmistakable California flow lends itself well to the subject matter, but that's to be expected from the duo at this juncture.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO