Nancy Gardella becomes executive director next Tuesday of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. Previously, Gardella was executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, which also served as the island’s destination marketing organization, for more than 15 years. As the Regional Tourism Council director for Martha’s Vineyard and the co-chair of the Massachusetts RTCs, she has worked closely with the North of Boston organization on a variety of tourism and travel initiatives.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO