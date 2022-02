Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels plans to enter college football's transfer portal, adding another big name on the market for teams looking for a new signal-caller. Daniels has started for the last three years in Tempe and threw for 2,380 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 710 yards and six scores for the Sun Devils in 2021. The California native's best season at Arizona State took place in '19, as he accounted for over 3,000 total yards and 20 scores.

