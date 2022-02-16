YWCA Northeastern Mass. Seeks Nominations for 39th Annual Tribute To Women by March 2

Methuen, Amesbury and Salisbury are among 57 communities sharing in $38 million in federal grants distributed by the state. Unlike so-called “entitlement” cities such as Haverhill and Lawrence that receive direct federal aid, smaller communities receive Community Development Block Grants through a competitive program. The state said awards are “designed with the flexibility that allows recipients to use funds on a wide range of eligible projects. Assistance is provided to qualifying cities and towns for housing, community and economic development projects that assist low- and moderate-income residents or revitalize blighted areas.”

3 DAYS AGO