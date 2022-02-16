ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, MA

YWCA Northeastern Mass. Seeks Nominations for 39th Annual Tribute To Women by March 2

By WHAV Staff
 3 days ago
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is taking nominations for its 39th Annual Tribute to Women. The award honors women who have...

WHAV

Haverhill High School Students Adept in Multiple Languages to Receive Graduation Recognition

Haverhill High School students with multi-lingual proficiency will receive a special commendation at this year’s graduation. Since 2017, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has recognized graduating seniors who demonstrate the ability to speak, read and write in another language, as well as English. The recognition comes in the form of a State Seal of Biliteracy, which appears on their diplomas.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Public Schools Lottery for Pre-K Seats Ends Friday

A lottery to fill guaranteed pre-kindergarten seats at the William H. Moody School Lottery concludes this Friday, Feb. 18. According to Haverhill public schools, community slots are tuitioned and fill every year. Those looking for seats at Moody on the River, 59 Margin St., or Moody on Main, 514 Main St., must participate in the lottery.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

State Rejects Help Replacing Haverhill’s John G. Whittier School; Invites City to Try Again

Hopes for relatively quick action to replace Haverhill’s John Greenleaf Whittier School were dashed recently after the city received disappointing news from the state. James A. MacDonald, CEO, and John K. McCarthy, executive director and deputy CEO, of the Massachusetts School Building Authority notified the city the school will “not be invited” to seek state reimbursement this year. Haverhill intended to replace the school following successful submission of the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School for repair or replacement.
HAVERHILL, MA
