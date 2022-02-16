ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Has This Winter Been Windier Than Usual?

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzvvA_0eFk8nIS00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Brace yourself for another round of windy days ahead.

The blustery weather caught the attention of several WCCO viewers who emailed us wondering if it has been windier than usual.

“Oh yes, it’s been a windy winter,” said Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist with the Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources. “Not only has the average wind speed been higher, but we’ve also had more gusty days.”

In an average Minnesota winter, Blumenfeld said there are three to four days when the winds gust above 40 mph. This season, there have been nearly 10.

“We’ve had a lot of temperature changes (this season) and those things are related,” he said.

How is wind created? Blumenfeld described it as a balance of forces, meaning pressure differences trying to equalize themselves, or push back on one another.

While it might appear as though the air outside is infinite, it’s actually contained. That means the opposing forces displace each other.

Those dueling pressures are low and high, often seen on weather maps. The sunlight can impact the temperature of the air. High pressure is connected with cold air.

“Cold air is very dense. It makes it seem heavy so it kind of falls to the earth,” Blumenfeld said.

Low pressure, however, is associated with warm air. The molecules are more spread out and move freely, create less pressure.

“The warmer air will tend to rise and it has to be replaced by colder air,” he said, thus creating wind. “And sometimes as you go up and over mountains or across a lake, you’ll find pretty significant pressure differences and that’s why you have wind on almost any day.”

Why does wind seem to be more intense on bodies of water? There’s a few reasons.

One is the open space that wind has to flow. There’s no trees or structures stopping or deflecting it. The other reason is the chance in air temperature.

Blumenfeld said lakes are a different color from the landscape surrounding them, allowing it to absorb more or less sunlight. It can change the temperature, thus changing the air pressure in a way that causes wind.

Buildings in a downtown environment can also create more pressure, causing wind tunnels.

“There’s a set volume of air and it actually has to get between the buildings. Sometimes it will get compressed and that will accelerate it,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Models hinting that big snow is possible in Minnesota next week

Minnesota and the Twin Cities could be set for a long-overdue blast of snow early next week, though how much will materialize is still the subject of conjecture. Over the coming days you may see some people tweeting graphics that show 12+ inches of snow projected next week in Minnesota, but these figures will likely be formulated based on the Kuchera ratio. As meteorologist Sven Sundgaard told us Thursday: "Those ratios are very suspect at this point ... they're going like 25:1."
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Slick Roads, Blowing Snow Could Affect Monday Morning Commute

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allow some extra time for your commute Monday morning, as you could find snow-covered roadways on your way to work. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said the Twin Cities got about an inch of accumulation during Sunday’s snowfall, which bled into Monday morning. Though winds are light, blowing snow could also be a concern as commuters hit the roads. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the system is swirling over central Minnesota but will push off into western Wisconsin late Sunday. Those who traveled to watch the Super Bowl are advised to take it easy driving home. Monday (Valentine’s Day) is starting off chilly, but will bring a slight warmup, with temperatures climbing into the teens. Expect a bit of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. The warming trend looks to continue into Tuesday, when the mercury could hit 30 degrees. While the warmth will linger into Wednesday, another cooldown looks to be in store for Thursday. The winter-weather rollercoaster continues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cold Snap Strikes Thursday, Snow Moves In Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities find themselves in a cold snap once again Thursday. In fact, all of Minnesota was waking up to subzero feels-like temperatures. The upper half of the state will be under a wind chill advisory through the morning. Most of the state will only see single-digit highs, with the Twin Cities peaking at about 9 degrees. The average for this time of year in the metro is 29, WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. (credit: CBS) Freezing temps aside, the day will be mostly sunny and dry. Snow showers will move in Friday morning, likely hitting the Twin Cities just after lunch. Some freezing rain or sleet could materialize, too. The metro will hit its high of 32 early in the day, and temperatures will fall steadily after that. Saturday will be a bit colder, with highs in the 20s, but on Sunday, the Twin Cities could hit 40 degrees.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Video: Pileup during blizzard on Minnesota highway a 'major mess'

Video from a Minnesota towing company shows the dramatic aftermath of a pileup during blizzard conditions Friday. The scene, on Highway 371 between Brainerd and Nisswa, looks like something out of an apocalypse movie, with dented cars off the road, and trucks barely visible in the blowing snow. The video was shared on Facebook around 2 p.m. Friday by Collins Brothers Towing Of St. Cloud, Inc. Here it is:
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Powerful Winds Expected Friday, Blizzard Warning Issued For Red River Valley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning for Friday as powerful northwesterly winds are expected to whip up any snow that falls overnight, possibly creating whiteout conditions on area roads. The National Weather Service says the blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Along with creating hazardous driving conditions, the sustained winds will bring dangerously cold wind chill factors, cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outside of the Red River Valley, the rest of northern...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Blizzard Conditions Close Portions Of MN Roadways, Including Hwy 371 North Of Brainerd

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota transportation officials say Highway 371 north of Brainerd has been closed until further notice following a crash Friday afternoon. According to MnDOT, the crash occurred on the highway near Hole-in-the-Day Bay. The road is closed in both directions between Ojibwa Park Road North and Peterson Road. A detour has been set up as state patrol investigate the 20-30-car pileup. No life-threatening injuries have been reported. https://twitter.com/MnDOTcentral/status/1494746111898124288/ Motorists are advised to give emergency workers room to work by using other routes. NW & WC MN: some areas/hwys had 100s of motorists stranded due to zero visibility – Troopers & Law Enforcement were...
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speed#Compressed Air#Wind Tunnels#Temperature#Natural Resources#Wcco#The Minnesota Dept
Bring Me The News

City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

A city to the west of Minneapolis has been named the ugliest city in Minnesota. ALOT Travel recently published a list of the "ugliest cities in each state," and named Glencoe Minnesota's least-attractive municipality. "Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more...
GLENCOE, MN
The Independent

Huge wave shatters window of ferry during storm as passengers hit by water pouring into boat

Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Spring Outlook: Warmer Than Usual for Many Due to Lingering La Niña

March through May is expected to be warmer than usual from the Southwest to the Southeast. However, parts of the Northwest and northern Rockies may be chilly this spring. A lingering La Niña is one factor that may influence spring weather. Spring is expected to be warmer than average...
ENVIRONMENT
lonelyplanet.com

Minnesota's best - and most underrated - state parks

It’s hard to pick an absolute favorite of Minnesota’s 66 state parks, filled with seemingly untouched waterways and a wealth of quiet woodlands. Known for their love of the outdoors, Minnesotans are fiercely proud – and protective – of the state’s wilderness. You’ll encounter locals and visitors alike enjoying the outdoors year-round, even when temperatures fall below freezing in winter.
TRAVEL
WGNtv.com

What has been Chicago’s mildest winter on record?

What has been Chicago’s mildest winter on record?. Defining winter as December through February, Chicago’s warmest winter (in records going back to the winter of 1870-71) occurred in 1877-78, nearly 144 years ago. Cold weather was virtually a no-show that winter, with only one day—Jan. 6 with 13 degrees—registering a high temperature below 20 degrees. Lows dropped below 10 degrees only four days, and the season’s lowest reading was just one below zero on Jan. 7. The entire winter was mild, and a December “heatwave” lasted two weeks (from the 10th through Christmas Day) with daily high temperatures climbing to 50 degrees or higher on every day but one. There were 11 days in the 50s during that stretch and four days in the 60s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
52K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy