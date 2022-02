CHARLOTTE – Multi-State Taxation. Which state income tax to withhold. As a starting point, the default rule of state income tax withholding is to withhold income tax for the state in which services are performed (the work state). Almost all states require employers to withhold tax from employee wages earned for work performed in that state, even for non-residents. The analysis needs to go no further if the employee lives and works in one state.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO