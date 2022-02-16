ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Landscaping Tips For Man’s Best Friend

By Phil and Pam Carter
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHARLOTTE – Of course, we love dogs! But landscaping with pet dogs in mind can be challenging. It’s a balancing act between what designs you want and what owning a dog requires. If you fail to make accommodations, the dogs may make a mess. Avoid urine spots...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Your Best Friend’s Poop Is Harmful to Nature

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Dog feces and urine are being deposited in nature reserves in such quantities that it is likely to be damaging wildlife, according to a new study. The analysis found that the...
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Diary of a foster dad: Learning to love man's best friend

Growing up in Uganda, we were lucky if there was a meal on our table. We survived off of foods such as beans and potatoes. So, we did not have animals as companions. I did not grow up seeing dogs in a house or being loved by humans. I was...
PETS
The Mint Hill Times

Paw-fect Ways To Love Fur Babies

CHARLOTTE – With National Love Your Pet Day coming up on February 20th, we can’t think of a better time to talk about some ways to show love to your fur babies! The first thing some would think of would be giving a pet treats, but there are other creative ways to show your affection. Here are a few:
CHARLOTTE, NC
veranda.com

Presenting the Four Breathtaking Landscapes Named VERANDA’s Best in Outdoor Living for 2022

For our third annual Outdoor Living Awards, entries poured in from all over the country in the form of classical courtyards and shaded dining terraces, modern farm expanses and pretty poolside retreats—all of it evidence of just how central al fresco spaces have become in our everyday lives. Interior designer and passionate gardener Bunny Williams and ICAA president Peter Lyden returned to our judging panel once again, seeking out strength and utmost livability in garden design. From an agrarian haven in Connecticut to a discreet courtyard in Maine, here is a look at this year's winners—each a verdant lesson in the power of nature.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Dog#Green Grass#Lawns
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
The Mint Hill Times

Prepping Your Home For A Puppy

CHARLOTTE – Bringing a new puppy into your home can be an adjustment for everyone involved. Puppies can be very curious and energetic, so it’s important to be thorough in “puppy-proofing” your home as you prepare to bring a fur baby home. Here are some things you can do to set yourself (and your puppy!) up for success during the transition.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Smokey

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Smokey for adoption! “Sweet Smokey is looking for his forever home. Smokey is roughly 9 months old and completely vetted. Smokey is the most lovable and social cat ever! He is a snuggly lap kitty who will snuggle up with whoever is around. Smokey is great with kids and is cat-friendly. He would probably do just fine with cat-friendly dogs too.” If you are looking for a great kitty, please fill out the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.
UNION COUNTY, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Do I Create a Home Inventory?

Q: In a previous column, you mentioned creating a home inventory to help determine insurance needs. How do I do that?. A: A home inventory can be as simple as a list of all your possessions, or a visual record for each item. You can create:. A written inventory: Use...
HOME & GARDEN
Detroit News

'Dog' review: Channing Tatum takes a road trip with man's best friend

Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger tasked with transporting a military dog to the funeral of its handler in "Dog," a warm but not too cuddly buddy comedy about the bond between man and man's best friend. Tatum, who also co-directed the film with "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL"...
PETS
The Mint Hill Times

Spring Is Just Around The Corner

CHARLOTTE – With Spring just around the corner, below are some suggestions to prepare for those long-awaited warm temperatures. Look for any branches that might be broken or damaged and prune them. Test your soil. Test your soil every few years to make sure it has the proper pH...
GARDENING
The Mint Hill Times

Top 7 Home Renovations to Instantly Up Your Home Value

MINT HILL, NC – If it’s time to handle some home renovations, choosing the right ones can help increase your home value. Maybe you’re considering selling, but you know certain home projects need to be completed first. Let’s look at some of the best home renovations you can do to make your home worth more before you sell.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Hill Is Amazing

MINT HILL, NC – The Hill is a must-visit if you are new or old to Mint Hill! It is a cute restaurant on Lawyers near the Hwy 51 intersection. While the parking lot may be small, park across the street and cross. The food and atmosphere are worth crossing the street!
MINT HILL, NC
The Daily Record

It's time to 'bee' planning for spring planting

Sometimes in the middle of February it is difficult to think spring, but for those needing a mental escape from the dreary winter days, it is a perfect time to start thinking about warm, sunny weather. One of the best things to consider as you make plans for your flower beds and gardens is how to make your plantings attractive to pollinators. ...
GARDENING
The Mint Hill Times

Valentine’s Day Around Town – Last Minute Ideas

MINT HILL, NC – On Valentine’s Day, it has become a custom to celebrate the ones we love. Sending cards, known as valentines, along with presenting flowers and gifts of appreciation have developed as a modern English holiday that spread in the 19th century. This century-old custom is a wonderful time to stop, visit, and express what you feel for the one/s you love. In a time in the world when things are so uncertain, one thing that is certain is that celebrating our love for each othernis appreciated by recipients of all ages. Expressing your love with gifts can often be a struggle. If this is you or you just have been busy with life in general, but want to make sure that your gesture is as grand as your love for your special person or people, the town has all the resources that you need to complete those “last minute” plans, buying of gifts, and showing the appreciation that you know you want to express.
MINT HILL, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

510
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy