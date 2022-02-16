The Crown That Saves You Thousands Of Dollars

CHARLOTTE – I’ve seen numerous clients who stand all day in their professions: hairstylists, landscapers, even massage therapists (!) and we all share the same problems-usually, from the waist down. Let’s start from the bottom up. Standing can affect our feet, of course, perhaps throwing in some plantar fasciitis to make us aware that our feet are tired and need a stretch. Sore feet (check the quality of your shoes) can not only come from issues with your arch, pronation (look at the bottom of your shoe, if it’s worn on the outside edge you pronate), or supination of the foot (if your ankles seem to bend inward, you supinate). I would say in my practice, nine times out of ten, your feet are only an extension of how healthy the muscles in your legs are.
