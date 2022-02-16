The Crown That Saves You Thousands Of Dollars

MINT HILL, NC – Full Spectrum CBD oil typically refers to an oil that has CBD plus small amounts of THC and other cannabinoids found on the hemp plant. These compounds, even in smaller quantities, help the overall efficacy of the oil, known as the Entourage Effect. Cannabinoids all have an acid molecule on them when they’re on the plant, but when they are processed, heating the oil causes the acid to drop off (CBDA to CBD). Acidic cannabinoids have been shown to have their own medical purpose, and recently there was a study in the Library of Medicine published showing how CBDA can help block the Covid-19 virus. Our Whole Spectrum oil takes advantage of these acidic cannabinoids, as we add them in after the extraction process is done. This gives us our Whole Spectrum name, a Full Spectrum oil + added acidic cannabinoids, giving us the closest representation of the plant, as nature intended.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO