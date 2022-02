MINT HILL, NC – Three students from Queen’s Grant High School were recently selected for Honor Bands and Regional Ensembles at the state level. Several Queen’s Grant students submitted auditions to UNC Greensboro for the Carolina Band Festival, which will take place February 14-17. Fifteen-year-old freshman Nathan Verret was thrilled to be selected from a large number of submissions from all over the southeast. At UNCG, Verret will participate in a 3-day clinic under the instruction of several fine conductors.

