More than 10,000 cities make up this colorful world with each bringing their own distinct character and charm. Some are centuries-old, boasting exquisite craftsmanship of ancient artisans and thriving today thanks to the dedication of contemporary residents seeking to preserve their hometown history by preserving landmarks and the world's most beautiful museums, and opening historic hotels. Others are more youthful in spirit, with communities bringing new ways of living, from how we design to how we dine to the technologies we use, to the forefront. And then there are the countless cities featuring some of the most beautiful gardens in the world.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO