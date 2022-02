CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 – Following weeks of high demand for testing amid the Omicron surge, Novant Health is partnering with Ottendorf Laboratories, an independent lab provider, to increase access to COVID-19 testing at its primary testing sites in Charlotte and Winston-Salem. With this partnership, staffing will transition from Novant Health to Ottendorf Laboratories, which will also conduct the tests of samples. Ottendorf Laboratories’ support of Novant Health’s testing operations is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO