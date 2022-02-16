ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes again for Mon-Oakland Connector Project involve storm water management

By Kayla Courvell
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City officials are working to edit a permit for the Mon-Oakland Connector Project to create stormwater maintenance through several low-lying areas.

Councilman Corey O’Connor said the project, which originally included a road connecting Oakland and Hazelwood, had been defunded over the years. The money had been used for affordable housing, small business loans and neighborhood projects in the past.

O’Conner said their focus now is using the $22 million set aside for the project to improve stormwater maintenance in areas like Greenfield Seven Mile Run, Junction Hollow Trail and portions of Schenley Park.

“Every time it rains these people are worried about it and it’s a big issue,” O’Connor said. “The money is there and we want to spend it because our residences keep getting flooded.”

The project also includes amenities to Schenley Park such as bike and running trails and restoring Panther Hollow Lake.

Once the permit is edited and approved, O’Connor said improvement works could take six to nine months or longer to complete.

