Protests

Pulcer: Freedom and free-dumber

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 3 days ago

When I first heard the news about the Canadian truckers’ protest in Ottawa, I viewed it as a foreign or non-local story. Then I saw a sign supporting the Canadian “anti-vaccine” protesters by a vendor at the Rutland Farmers Market. Given other world news, it seemed...

www.timesargus.com

TheConversationCanada

Whose freedom is the 'freedom convoy' fighting for? Not everyone's

The so-called “freedom convoy” has captured worldwide attention as a minority of truckers and their supporters have asserted their right to assemble and oppose COVID-19 protocols imposed by the federal, provincial and territorial governments. No problem there. The problem lies in what’s not being said or acknowledged. The one-word rallying cry — freedom — is the activist mantra. Who could be against freedom? But let’s take stock of the freedom that some have exercised during the ongoing rally: Descending upon a soup kitchen, intimidating staff and demanding to be fed — all without masks. Desecrating war memorials that pay tribute to...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell filled truck with 10,000 free pillows for Freedom Convoy protestors but it was turned away at Michigan-Canadian border because his trucker was unvaccinated

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said his truck packed with 10,000 pillows shipped to Canadians protesting COVID-19 mandates was blocked at the border because the driver was unvaccinated. Initial reports from Canadian media claimed the staunch Donald Trump supporter was in the truck with a videographer and the driver when...
PROTESTS
iheart.com

Why The Freedom Convoy Isn't Free - Top Takeaways - February 16th, 2022

The teachable moment with Canada & the Freedom Convoy. Many Americans expressed some degree of surprise at the onset of the Freedom Convoy. It was driven by the level of indignance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who hasn’t been willing to even speak with protesting truckers, let alone consider dropping misguided vaccine mandates. That surprise has since turned to shock by some. Trudeau’s decision to invoke Canada’s “Emergencies Act”, an unpreceded move in the relatively young country, which effectively removed all perceived rights from any Canadian at the direction of the Prime Minister. The first use of this unprecedented, dictatorial, power? The government freezing of personal financial accounts of all associated with the protest. No court ruling required. No checks and balances. Free, unfettered, dictatorial power from on high used to confiscate the financial resources of these truckers with a simple declaration from the Prime Minister. The reason why so many seem so surprised that this can happen, is that too often we take freedom for granted in this country. Canadians aren’t truly free. Just as most of the world’s population isn’t. What Trudeau has done couldn’t be done in the United States because our freedom was established in the Bill of Rights and Constitutionally protected from the time of our country’s founding. Candidian rights were granted through an Act by the Queen of England in conjunction with Justin Trudeau's dad in 1982. You need look no further than our first two amendments to see where we differ. Free speech?
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Nonprofit sets up free legal hotline to assist truckers

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal nonpartisan charity, announced the creation of "a network of defense lawyers to assist any Canadian truckers peacefully protesting for freedom from coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates." "Anyone who may be facing arrest, the confiscation of property or has criminal law related questions...
ADVOCACY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter on the ropes! Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and business deals with China in top-secret three-year probe

Hunter Biden's baby mama has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for alleged tax crimes, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Lunden Roberts, 30, joins a growing list of former business partners and associates who have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the Department of Justice's secretive three-year probe into Hunter's murky financial affairs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
