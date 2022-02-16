Pulcer: Freedom and free-dumber

The teachable moment with Canada & the Freedom Convoy. Many Americans expressed some degree of surprise at the onset of the Freedom Convoy. It was driven by the level of indignance of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who hasn’t been willing to even speak with protesting truckers, let alone consider dropping misguided vaccine mandates. That surprise has since turned to shock by some. Trudeau’s decision to invoke Canada’s “Emergencies Act”, an unpreceded move in the relatively young country, which effectively removed all perceived rights from any Canadian at the direction of the Prime Minister. The first use of this unprecedented, dictatorial, power? The government freezing of personal financial accounts of all associated with the protest. No court ruling required. No checks and balances. Free, unfettered, dictatorial power from on high used to confiscate the financial resources of these truckers with a simple declaration from the Prime Minister. The reason why so many seem so surprised that this can happen, is that too often we take freedom for granted in this country. Canadians aren’t truly free. Just as most of the world’s population isn’t. What Trudeau has done couldn’t be done in the United States because our freedom was established in the Bill of Rights and Constitutionally protected from the time of our country’s founding. Candidian rights were granted through an Act by the Queen of England in conjunction with Justin Trudeau's dad in 1982. You need look no further than our first two amendments to see where we differ. Free speech?

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO