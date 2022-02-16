ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating road rage incident that started in Oakland, resulted in gunfire

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NUzY_0eFk6SLz00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a road rage incident that started in Oakland and ended with several shots being fired.

According to police, a female complainant reported that she had confronted a driver in a silver Chevrolet SUV whom she believed was following her vehicle too closely, in the area of Fifth Avenue and Bayard Street just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The female driver in the Chevrolet then reportedly fired three shots into the air and pointed a handgun at the complainant before fleeing on North Dithridge toward Bigelow Boulevard.

Carnegie Mellon University sent an alert to their staff and students about the incident, stating the victim is a member of the CMU community.

“It’s definitely unlike anything I expected being here so it’s a little scary,” said CMU student Travis Iliadis.

“It could be any one of us. It’s a little worrisome, said another student, Kevin O’Brien.

A CMU sophomore told Channel 11 that drivers tend to be aggressive near campus.

“There are a lot of people here who don’t respect crosswalks. It’s frightening because we are so close to the road, even right now,” said Deepti Kumar. “The fact that we have to be near these incidents is terrifying.”

Following the road rage incident, CMU also sent the campus community general prevention and safety tips:

  • Stay alert to your surroundings at all times.
  • Do not fight with an assailant who attempts to steal your belongings.
  • Stay close to friends and do not interact with strangers.
  • Do not approach suspicious persons or vehicles.
  • Use the CMU Shuttle & Escort system whenever possible.
  • Report any scams, suspicious incidents, persons or vehicles immediately to CMU police at 412-268-2323, or off-campus incidents to the Pittsburgh police at 911.

Pittsburgh police say there are no arrests or actor description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two men accused of holding Philadelphia family, including infant, hostage for days

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia have charged two people who they said robbed a family and held them captive in their home for a weekend earlier this month. Police identified George Pollydore, 30, and Anthony Clark, 52, as two men who abducted a victim on his way to work Feb. 4, WPVI reported. The two are accused of assaulting and robbing the victim before taking him back to the victim’s home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family remembering mother of 2 killed in wrong-way hit-and-run crash on I-70

The mother of two who was killed in a wrong-way hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 is being remembered by her loved ones. Joscelyn Vith’s sister shared memories and photos of Joscelyn with Channel 11′s Mike Holden. She said an innocent life was taken too soon, and she wants everyone to see her sister as a beautiful person inside and out and feel the impact of this tragedy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida doctor accused of battering patient he believed was faking condition

LEESBURG, Fla. — A central Florida doctor is accused of using the patient’s own hand to hit her multiple times because he believed she was faking her condition. Dr. Onyekachi Nwabuko is accused of battering the patient on three separate occasions at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, WFTV reported. Police told the station Nwabuko believed the woman, who was semi-conscious, was faking her condition.
LEESBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Chevrolet#Channel 11#Cmu Shuttle Escort
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. Wright's family denounced the sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Beef bandit’ accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
74K+
Followers
92K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy