Police investigating road rage incident that started in Oakland, resulted in gunfire

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a road rage incident that started in Oakland and ended with several shots being fired.

According to police, a female complainant reported that she had confronted a driver in a silver Chevrolet SUV whom she believed was following her vehicle too closely, in the area of Fifth Avenue and Bayard Street just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The female driver in the Chevrolet then reportedly fired three shots into the air and pointed a handgun at the complainant before fleeing on North Dithridge toward Bigelow Boulevard.

Carnegie Mellon University sent an alert to their staff and students about the incident, stating the victim is a member of the CMU community.

“It’s definitely unlike anything I expected being here so it’s a little scary,” said CMU student Travis Iliadis.

“It could be any one of us. It’s a little worrisome, said another student, Kevin O’Brien.

A CMU sophomore told Channel 11 that drivers tend to be aggressive near campus.

“There are a lot of people here who don’t respect crosswalks. It’s frightening because we are so close to the road, even right now,” said Deepti Kumar. “The fact that we have to be near these incidents is terrifying.”

Following the road rage incident, CMU also sent the campus community general prevention and safety tips:

Stay alert to your surroundings at all times.

Do not fight with an assailant who attempts to steal your belongings.

Stay close to friends and do not interact with strangers.

Do not approach suspicious persons or vehicles.

Use the CMU Shuttle & Escort system whenever possible.

Report any scams, suspicious incidents, persons or vehicles immediately to CMU police at 412-268-2323, or off-campus incidents to the Pittsburgh police at 911.

Pittsburgh police say there are no arrests or actor description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

