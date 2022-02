The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their season opener against the Illinois State Redbirds, 3-2. The Hogs struggled to find a groove offensively, finishing with just four hits in the game. Senior RHP Connor Noland went five innings for the Hogs and allowed two runs (both in the first inning) on five hits while picking up five strikeouts. The loss marks the first season-opening loss for the Hogs in Fayetteville since 1981.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO