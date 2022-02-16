Marshall Fire victims with smoke, ash damage can now apply for local financial help

Officials have expanded local financial help to include those with smoke and ash damage due to the Marshall Fire.

Those who qualify for help due to smoke or ash contamination could receive $2,500 for a household of one to two people and $5,000 for a household of three or more people, Boulder County Housing and Human Services announced Tuesday. The funding will come from Community Foundation Boulder County's Wildfire Fund and from Elevations Credit Union.

“We have already helped over 2,000 impacted households with over $5 million in financial assistance thanks to the generosity of those who have donated money to Community Foundation and Elevations, and we want to be sure people who were impacted but didn’t have a home destroyed or damaged directly by the fire know they also have access to help,” said Susan Caskey, Interim Co-Director for Boulder County Housing and Human Services. “For example, we know some renters were displaced due to smoke or ash contamination, had to throw out their belongings, and didn’t have insurance to replace them. We hope the community will help us spread the word to those who have understandably been busy recovering from the Marshall Fire or who may just be harder to reach. If you know someone who rented, owned a home, or worked or had a business in the area who may not be aware of the help that is available, please let them know about this.”

Those who suffered business-related losses are also encouraged to apply for local assistance. Documentation of displacement is required. To apply for financial help, click here .

Victims of the Marshall Fire have until March 2 to apply for assistance through FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information, click here .