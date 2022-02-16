Nadia Alexis presents her collection “What Endures” at SouthTalks

Gogo Graham may have held the coldest show this season, choosing to have it outdoors at the club Nowadays, tucked away in Queens. (Graham’s PR sent out an email ahead of the show, writing, “Please be dressed to the nines but also bundled up with proper layers as it will be freezing temperatures tomorrow at the venue.”) But frigid temps, whatever! Everyone was thrilled to be there: Graham conjures a crowd and a community. The trans designer began making clothes for herself in 2014 and has garnered quite the following. In a 2020 interview with Vogue.com she noted: “I wanted to start designing and creating my own brand when I saw that there were no other brands out there run by a trans woman, making clothes for trans women. When I started out, all of the brands using trans models were primarily created by cis men with surely the best intentions, but who did not necessarily understand trans narratives and who would present them in a way that didn’t feel authentic or relatable to me.” Graham is also a stellar model for her clothes, which she often shows off on Instagram in a stunning set of self-portraits. In addition, almost everything on her Depop is sold out.

