DENVER — Xcel Energy is rolling out a new program this spring that will charge Colorado residential customers different rates depending on the time of day they use energy. The company is transitioning to “Time of Use” rates, which adjusts rates throughout the day between three different sections of time. Customers using major electric appliances during “On-Peak” hours, from mid-afternoon to evening, will be charged the most expensive rates.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO