Some forecasters are predicting the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates five, six, or even seven times over the course of 2022. Some forecasters are predicting the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates five, six, or even seven times over the course of 2022. A half-point move may be in the cards for the Fed's March 2022 meeting, with more to come by July. The case for strong action is strong, but the Fed would have to abandon its thinking about the current economy and also abandon its underlying strategy.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO