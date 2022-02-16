Sleek See-Through Suitcases

The popular Netflix show Emily in Paris has plot holes, shallow character arcs and a million other issues, but the aesthetic is just. so. fun. It’s an escape into campy clothes and playful interiors. Is it culturally authentic? Absolutely not. But that’s not why fans are captivated. After watching the season two premiere, everyone’s captivated with where to get that suitcase. No spoilers, but Savoir uses real-life luxury luggage company Rimowa in a new campaign for the fictional Pierre Cadault fashion designer and the aluminum suitcase is gorgeous. You can actually buy it in real life, however, these aluminum rollers are $$$$$. Larger sizes retail over $2,000, but we found a really good dupe that will save you half and even nearly a third of the price depending on the size. The best part: It’s still made of real, shiny silver aluminum.

