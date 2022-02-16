ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Minoru Suzuki Set For Two NJPW US Shows

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinoru Suzuki is making his way back to the US for NJPW two shows in Texas and Chicago. NJPW...

Becky Lynch Gets Why Ronda Rousey Chose Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania, Gives Rousey Advice

Becky Lynch may not be Ronda Rousey’s opponent for WrestleMania, but she says she understands why Rousey chose Charlotte Flair instead. Lynch, who defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, spoke with WrestleRant Radio for a new interview and discussed Rousey’s return. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
New Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, Brandi Rhodes – WWE Backstage Update

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.
WWE
Wardlow Explains His Contract With MJF in AEW

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Wardlow shared an explanation for his onscreen relationship with MJF and the contract that MJF has for him that’s been referenced in the past. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Wardlow on MJF writing up a contract for...
COMBAT SPORTS
Note On AEW Reportedly Not Offering A Deal To Kevin Owens Before He Re-Signed With WWE

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added more to yesterday’s discussion about AEW’s budget and salary scale. As noted yesterday, Meltzer confirmed that AEW does have a budget and as a result hasn’t made offers to certain wrestlers. It’s rumored that one of the reasons that Cody left was because of money disagreements, but that hasn’t been confirmed. He said yesterday that two WWE superstars tried to get big money offers from AEW, but the money wasn’t there in AEW’s budget.
WWE
Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
Minoru Suzuki Announced for Five GCW Shows Starting With The Collective in Dallas

– As previously reported, Minoru Suzuki is returning to the US for some NJPW appearances in April, but that’s not all. GCW announced today that Suzuki is booked for a group of shows from March 31 through April 23, including The Collective in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. You can check out the list of dates and GCW’s announcement below:
WWE
Second Generation Wrestler Reportedly Done With Impact

Rachael Ellering has reportedly left Impact Wrestling. Ellering reportedly finished up with Impact over a month ago, according to Fightful Select, and it became clear within the company that she likely was not coming back by the first week in January. Ellering was replaced by Alisha Edwards in the first-ever...
WWE
Note On Wrestlers Expected To Join AEW Soon, Including Jeff Hardy and Others

Earlier this month, AEW President Tony Khan said that more wrestlers would be joining the company soon, which was before the arrivals of Keith Lee and Jay White. Keith Lee signed but Jay White is still working primarily with NJPW. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that more wrestlers are expected to join the company soon. This includes the previously rumored Jeff Hardy and Buddy Matthews.
WWE
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Gets Season 4 Premiere Date

Beyond Wrestling’s fourth season of Uncharted Territory now has a premiere date and a location. It was announced on IWTV that the show will premiere on May 9th and air Monday nights on the streaming platform at 8 PM ET from Red Bank in Chattanooga, Tennessee. You can see...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Note On Current Injury Status For Bayley & Asuka In WWE

Bayley and Asuka have both been sidelined in WWE for several months due to injury, and there has been lots of speculation as to when they could return to the ring. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on their current status. According to Johnson, Bayley is still expected back...
WWE
Two Matches Set For Impact Countdown To No Surrender

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for its Countdown To No Surrender pre-show. The company revealed on Thursday after Impact that Havok will battle Tenille Dashwood and Trey Miguel will take on John Skyler on the pre-show, which airs on YouTube ahead of the Saturday PPV. The announcement reads:. The...
WWE
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title On The Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a TNT title match and more. The lineup includes:. * AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin. * Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster. * No...
WWE
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.17.22

Is it Thursday Night? OHHHH SHELLLLL YEAH! Everyone’s talking about some Stone Cold guy but completely ignoring the legend that was Shark Boy drinkin Clam Juice in the middle of the Impact Ring. Impact should bring the legend back for the Dallas shows. All joking aside we are just a few days away from No Surrender and things are getting wild. Apparently Josh Alexander is actually gone and that leaves a number of Impact wrestlers left to fight the battle with Honor No More Alone. We’ve also got W. Morrisey chasing the World championship and so much more so tonight should be a solid go home show. Let’s get to the action!
WWE
Big Swole on Tony Khan’s Twitter Remarks on Her Wrestling, Reveals What Khan Said in Her Exit Interview

– During a recent interview with the Public Enemies Podcast, former AEW star Big Swole, and she addressed Tony Khan’s controversial remarks he made about her on Twitter in late December. Around that time, Khan responded to comments made by Swole during her Swole World podcast, where she said she opted to leave AEW due to structure and diversity issues with the company.
WWE
WWE Intercontinental Championship Changes Hands on Smackdown (Clips)

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday’s show to win the title. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Zayn’s third run with the Intercontinental Championship, and ends Nakamura’s second...
WWE

