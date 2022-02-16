Minoru Suzuki Set For Two NJPW US Shows

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO