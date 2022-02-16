Boys sub-regional roundup: Faith Christian, Piedmont advance to NE Regional
Ethan Richerzhagen scored 24 points to lead Faith Christian to 65-39 rout of Sumiton Christian in Tuesday’s Class 1A boys Northeast sub-regional game at Faith.
Thomas Curlee added 20 points as the Lions clinched their first Northeast Regional berth since 2011 and will face Oakwood Academy in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Under first-year head coach Cory Hughes, Faith hopes to achieve its first Final Four berth since 2008.
Faith’s other top performers Tuesday:
—Yashua Arevalo, six points
—Brodie Dodson, six points
Piedmont 50, Saks 28: Alex Odam scored 15 points and Omarion Foster 12 to lead Piedmont back to the Northeast Regional for the 12th time and eighth year in a row.
The Bulldogs will play Plainview in Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum. Piedmont seeks its first Final Four appearance since 2015.
Piedmont’s other top performers Tuesday:
—Ish Bethel, seven points
—Coleman Reid, six points
—Gavin Lawler, six points
Comments / 0