Boys sub-regional roundup: Faith Christian, Piedmont advance to NE Regional

By Star staff
 3 days ago
Ethan Richerzhagen scored 24 points to lead Faith Christian to 65-39 rout of Sumiton Christian in Tuesday’s Class 1A boys Northeast sub-regional game at Faith.

Thomas Curlee added 20 points as the Lions clinched their first Northeast Regional berth since 2011 and will face Oakwood Academy in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. regional semifinal at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Under first-year head coach Cory Hughes, Faith hopes to achieve its first Final Four berth since 2008.

Faith’s other top performers Tuesday:

—Yashua Arevalo, six points

—Brodie Dodson, six points

Piedmont 50, Saks 28: Alex Odam scored 15 points and Omarion Foster 12 to lead Piedmont back to the Northeast Regional for the 12th time and eighth year in a row.

The Bulldogs will play Plainview in Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum. Piedmont seeks its first Final Four appearance since 2015.

Piedmont’s other top performers Tuesday:

—Ish Bethel, seven points

—Coleman Reid, six points

—Gavin Lawler, six points

