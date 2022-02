Forsberg: Elite defense gives Celtics a real chance to contend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics are legitimate contenders. It’s OK to say that out loud. That doesn’t mean they’re going to raise Banner 18. Heck, this team might not even get out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs because of the hole it dug with its late-game struggles early in the year and the less-than-ideal matchups the jumbled standings might produce.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO