Blues' Robert Thomas: Three-point night in Ottawa

Nurkic ended Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Nurkic was a man on a mission Wednesday, guiding the Trail Blazers to an upset victory. Despite facing off against a formidable defensive frontcourt in Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson, Nurkic reminded everyone just what he is capable of when firing on all cylinders. After a slow start to the season, Nurkic has been heating up over the past month. He's averaging 17.9 points, 12.1 boards, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO