NHL

Blues' Robert Thomas: Three-point night in Ottawa

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas scored a goal and dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win...

www.cbssports.com

WNCT

Pirates open home lacrosse slate with 17-7 victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A dominant second quarter helped the East Carolina lacrosse team pull away for a 17-7 win over visiting Winthrop. The Pirates improve to 2-0 on the season while Winthrop drops to 0-1 on the year. The Pirates got the scoring started when Megan Tryniski scored an unassisted goal. But ECU’s offense went […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski explains health situation after falling ill in last game

After leaving his team's 74-72 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday at halftime because he wasn't feeling well, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski updated his status on Thursday ahead of the No. 9 Blue Devils' game with Florida State on Saturday. The 75-year-old legend, who is retiring after this season, said on ESPNU Radio that "I'm better," and he attributed the issue to the rigors of a busy schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Flyers' Martin Jones: Starting against Washington

Jones will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Capitals, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Jones hasn't played since Jan. 25, when he surrendered four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 loss to the Islanders. The 32-year-old goaltender will try to shake off the rust and snap his personal five-game losing streak, which dates back to Jan. 1, in a home matchup with a Washington team that's 15-5-4 on the road this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Pours in season-high 32 points

Nurkic ended Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Nurkic was a man on a mission Wednesday, guiding the Trail Blazers to an upset victory. Despite facing off against a formidable defensive frontcourt in Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson, Nurkic reminded everyone just what he is capable of when firing on all cylinders. After a slow start to the season, Nurkic has been heating up over the past month. He's averaging 17.9 points, 12.1 boards, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.
NBA
#The Blues
CBS Sports

Wizards' Ish Smith: This Ish crazy

Smith produced 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-103 victory over the Nets. Smith supplied 11 points and three assists in a game-defining fourth quarter, as the Wizards took the lead and never looked back. Smith logged a game-high six assists and has quietly been a strong boost to the Wizards backcourt. All Washington bench pieces may see a small uptick in productivity playing alongside a true point guard like Smith.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
NHL
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA

