ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metamora, IL

Metamora Volleyball Players Sign College Letters

By Matt McClain
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Four Metamora high school volleyball standouts signed their college letters Tuesday afternoon.

Hannah Tellor, Sophie Adams and Emily Cronkhite sign with Illinois Central College, while Kayla Pacha signs with Parkland Collge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 18, 2020: Girls Regionals, Ironmen Boys Win 23rd Straight, Five Advance in State Wrestling

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton rarely is an underdog in girls basketball. Friday, the Lady Potters felt like they played the role of underdog and upset host Peoria High, 31-27, to win a Class 3A regional championship on Friday. Two other Mid-Illini girls basketball teams won regional titles as Washington upended state-ranked Notre Dame at […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Area Wrestlers Off To Good Start at State Championship Meet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The state meet is back for wrestlers. After missing out on state last year due to COVID concerns, wrestlers are back at the Illinois High School Association state meet at State Farm Center this weekend. “Last year, we didn’t have an official state tournament,” said Tremont senior Cooper Wendling. “Now it’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 16, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Zach Cleveland scored 16 points to lead host Normal Community to a 67-41 win over Bloomington in the regular season finale for both schools. The win was the 22nd in a row for the Ironmen (29-1), who clinch the outright Big 12 Conference title with a 9-1 league record. Elsewhere: […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metamora, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Metamora, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Metamora, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Roundup For Feb. 15, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The girls high school basketball postseason continued Tuesday night with regional semifinal games. In Class 2A, U-High and Dee-Mack pick up victories to advance to the regional championship game where they will face off against one-another. In boys basketball, Notre Dame, Richwoods and Quest picked up regular season victories. Enjoy the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Retiring Matt Winkler Looking Back on 30-Year Career With a Smile

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Matt Winkler loves practice, loves games and loves basketball. He’s not sure how he’ll feel when he’s not around the game on a daily basis any longer. “People have asked me about it,” Winkler said. “Giving up my baby.” His baby for the past three decades has been Fieldcrest basketball. He […]
MINONK, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

IB’s Ishikawa Hopes Unique Grappling Style Leads To State Title Defense

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Paul Ishikawa took the state by storm last year as a sophomore. His unique style of speed and power overwhelmed opponents and earned him an unofficial IWCOA state championships in the 126 pound division. “I don’t really see anyone with my type of style. Fast, aggresive and super low and throwing […]
WWE
WMBD/WYZZ

Girls Basketball Regional Recap for Feb. 14, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Claire McDougall scored 20 points as Washington outlasted host Metamora, 50-49, in a class 3A regional semifinal on Monday. Washington will face Notre Dame for the regional title Thursday night. The Irish advanced with a 65-35 win over Dunlap. Peoria High will play Morton in the class 3A Peoria regional on […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkland College#Volleyball Players#Illinois Central College#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Muller Changes Mind, Will Not Coach ISU to Finish the Season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a strange 48 hours for the Illinois State basketball program. Informed by ISU Athletics Director Kyle Brennan he won’t return as coach next season, Dan Muller was given the option to close the season out as the Redbirds coach. He initially said yes, after consulting with his players. He […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Illinois State to Fire Dan Muller, Will Coach Remainder of Season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan announced Sunday afternoon that it is time for a change for the Redbirds basketball program. Dan Muller will be fired at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. Muller will be allowed to coach the Redbirds until the season is over. In his 10 years […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort Award: Decade Of Gameball Run In Morton Makes Huge Impact

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Morton boys basketball Gameball Run event was created ten years ago to help raise money and awareness for the patients and families at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. And in that past decade, Morton schools have helped raise over $1,000,000. “It’s really impressive that such a small community in […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boys Basketball Recap For Feb. 11, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Conference championships were won in boys basketball across central Illinois Friday night. Metamora knocked off rival Washington 50-45 to win the Mid-Illini Conference title behind 18 points from Zack Schroeder and 15 Ethan Kizer. Normal Community beat Peoria High 54-46 to improve to 27-1 on the season to earn at least […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

UScellular promotes Peoria band as one of 7 best locally grown bands

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Way Down Wanderers takes off on tour this week with shows lasting through August. The five-piece band from […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

New Bears coach Eberflus finalizes staff, adds 3 assistants

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — New Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus finalized his staff by hiring three more assistants Friday. The Bears added former NFL linebacker Carlos Polk as assistant special teams coach, assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds and coaching assistant Kevin Koch. Polk, a Rockford, Illinois, native, had a similar job with Jacksonville […]
NFL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley Beats Loyola, ISU Knocks Off Valpo

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley men’s basketball beat Loyola 68-61 Wednesday night at Carver Arena. The Ramblers were in first place coming into the contest, but the Braves got 37 points from their bench and 14 points from top-scorer Malevy Leons in the victory. Illinois State snapped a five game losing steak with a 78-75 […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Mast Enjoying ‘Challenges’ as Bradley Sophomore Star

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sometimes Rienk Mast makes it look easy. He leads the Missouri Valley Conference in rebounding at 8.2 per game. And over his last ten games, he’s averaging 16.3 points. He’ll tell everything is a challenge for him and that he enjoys the challenge. Not just playing college basketball in a foreign […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Springfield Clinic highlights the importance of women’s health

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As one of three minimally invasive robotic surgeons in Peoria, Dr. Xochitl Garcia offers robotic procedures.    Among her […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local Cheerleading Teams Relish State Opportunity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school cheerleading teams from Normal U-High, Farmington, Pontiac, Illini Bluffs and Knoxville competed in the state championship meet over the weekend. For the teams, it’s a culmination of a season’s worth of hard work. And a return to normalcy. Last year, the state cheer competition was held virtually. Farmington finished […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Shaun Livingston Leads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Class

PEORIA,Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Peoria High School All-American Shaun Livingston heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2021. Livingston, who won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, will inducted into the GPSHOF on March 19 when the hall celebrates its 40th anniversary at a dinner at the Peoria Civic […]
NBA
WMBD/WYZZ

Wendling Twins Grappling Towards State Dreams

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lucas and Cooper Wendling have a combined record of 60 wins and 5 losses during their senior seasons for Tremont wrestling. Not too shabby for twin brothers who didn’t actually start wrestling until six years ago. “Growing up, we were always competitive. We didn’t start wrestling until sixth grade though,” Cooper […]
WWE
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

579
Followers
489
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy