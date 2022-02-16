Metamora Volleyball Players Sign College Letters
METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Four Metamora high school volleyball standouts signed their college letters Tuesday afternoon.
Hannah Tellor, Sophie Adams and Emily Cronkhite sign with Illinois Central College, while Kayla Pacha signs with Parkland Collge.
