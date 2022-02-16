ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nobu’s New Magazine; Bottega Veneta Revives Butt

By Kathryn Hopkins, Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wmn18_0eFk1yRK00
Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro at Nobu Malibu. Courtesy

Nobu Launches Magazine

While more traditional magazines like InStyle and Marie Claire are exiting the print market amid a backdrop of dwindling advertising revenues, a new player is entering it.

Nobu, the trendy restaurant and hotel chain founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is launching an eponymous magazine later this year in partnership with Nobleman Magazine’s custom publishing division, which is seeing increased business from hoteliers.

The first issue of the quarterly magazine will be released in June and distributed at participating Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide, as well as be available for purchase through subscriptions, with editor in chief Kara Studzinski joking that when “guests have to wait 30 minutes even though they have a reservation at Nobu Malibu, they will have something nice to read.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmoXg_0eFk1yRK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGeJx_0eFk1yRK00

At the latest count, Nobu has 27 hotels open and announced 47 restaurants.

Of the venture, Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said, “We’re delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Nobleman Magazine and to be launching the first edition of our very own Nobu Magazine. Available across Nobu Hotels worldwide, the magazine will give readers exclusive access to the world of Nobu Hospitality, as well as editorial content spanning gastronomy, travel and style.”

Brand magazines surged in popularity as a marketing tool in 2019, with retailer Uniqlo, dating app Bumble, fashion platform Ssense and golf equipment company Callaway, among others, all entering the market. They joined fashion site Net-a-porter, sneaker resale company Goat, home rental marketplace Airbnb and luggage brand Away, which had already launched magazines.

For brands, these magazines were not so much about revenue as they were about engagement, viewed as a way of building a deeper connection with a company’s audience, as well as reaching out to new consumers. But since the pandemic began it has been a mixed picture. Of the 10 brands that WWD reached out to in a 2021 survey, half (Airbnb, Away, Bumble, Goop and Net-a-porter) had ceased print production for now, while the other five (Goat, Maapilim, Ssense, Tracy Anderson and Uniqlo) are still going strong, finding that having a print magazine is a positive and useful extension of their brand. — KATHRYN HOPKINS

Return of Butt Magazine

Thanks to Bottega Veneta, Butt magazine is relaunching next month.

Ten years after its last print issue, the quarterly magazine founded in 2001 for gay men and edited by Gert Jonkers and Jop van Bennekom, will return with its 30th issue and the Italian luxury brand as its sole advertiser.

“As a brand, sometimes you want to support something that you simply have a belief in and a fondness for — Butt Magazine is one of those things,” said a Bottega Veneta spokesperson. “It has a meaning for many who work for Bottega Veneta, who grew up with the magazine and loved its cheeky view of the world. For many of us, no matter where we grew up on the globe, it made us feel at home. We hope it can do the same for a new generation.

The issue will be fêted by a prelaunch at a Bottega Veneta and Butt cocktail and dinner at Palais de Tokyo on March 3, during Paris Fashion Week.

The magazine will then be on sale in a Bottega Veneta and Butt K67 kiosk installation by Slovenian industrial designer Saša J. Mächtig at the modern and contemporary art building for a period of three days, with the first visitors receiving a special Butt x Bottega Veneta edition T-shirt. The 100-page magazine will then be available in other select stores worldwide and for order online.

Also, a Butt party will be organized in the French capital on March 4, thrown in collaboration with Paris party crew Mustang, featuring DJ sets by Juan Ramos, DJs Pareja and Kiddy Smile. Bottega Veneta has also confirmed launch events in London March 10 to 17 at the Shreeji bookstore and on April 7 in Los Angeles.

The magazine will continue to be in its signature pink color, stapled and fitting in one hand, returning to provide an outspoken platform for “a queer community in flux,” according to a Butt statement. “Butt’s surprise rebirth this spring begins a new conversation focused on cross-community solidarity and sexual freedom. While queer visibility may be at an all-time high, Butt’s candid intergenerational dialogues about contemporary life and love have been sorely missing these past 10 years.”

Articles included in the issue range from a story on French cinema actor Félix Maritaud to an interview with hairstylist Holli Smith. It includes poetry and diaries, the work of artists Ajamu X and Sunil Gupta and an interview by artist AA Bronson with transgender adult actor Billy Vega, among other articles.

The cover was lensed by American photographer Clifford Prince King.

This is among the first steps in marketing and communication under the tenure of creative director Matthieu Blazy, who succeeded Daniel Lee last November and who will present his first designs for the brand on Feb. 26 during Milan Fashion Week.

Under his predecessor, Bottega Veneta deleted its official Instagram account last year and other social media, also wiping its Weibo account — which had 270,000 followers — and other feeds. It went on to explore an alternative way to engage with its collaborators and worldwide audience with a new, visually focused digital journal called Issue, to be published four times a year. It is understood that Issue is being evolved by the company. — LUISA ZARGANI

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Fashion Minority Report’s Daniel Peters on Shattering Fashion’s Glass Ceiling

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Daniel Peters — a seasoned marketer who cut his teeth at Burberry and Selfridges — wasn’t looking to launch a diversity consultancy when he left full-time employment at the end of 2019.  But having had extra time to take stock, and reflect on the fact that he was one of the only marketing executives of color in the boardrooms at work, he decided to re-route.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiNili Lotan RTW Fall 2022 Peters created the Fashion Minority Report...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nobu Launches Magazine

Click here to read the full article. While more traditional magazines like InStyle and Marie Claire are exiting the print market amid a backdrop of dwindling advertising revenues, a new player is entering it. Nobu, the trendy restaurant and hotel chain founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is launching an eponymous magazine later this year in partnership with Nobleman Magazine’s custom publishing division, which is seeing increased business from hoteliers.More from WWDCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover CampaignInside Hollywood: L.A. Interior DesignBook Excerpt: 'Irina Baronova and the Ballets Russes de Monte Carlo' The first issue of the quarterly magazine...
HOME & GARDEN
Hypebae

Bottega Veneta Adds Shearling to Its Puddle Slingback Sandal

Matthieu Blazy has given Bottega Veneta‘s Puddle Slingback Sandal a new winter-ready look. Providing extra warmth and comfort, the silhouette now comes with a shearling-equipped lining. Available in “Sea Salt” and “Black” colorways, the sandal boasts a rubber slingback with a cut-out, resulting in a strap that secures the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobu Matsuhisa
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya’s new butt-length mermaid waves are 2022 hair goals

Recently, it feels like we’ve all been glued to our screens catching up on the latest Euphoria episodes, revelling in the Nate-Cassie-Maddy drama, and recreating every bedazzled makeup look Donni Davy throws our way. But one storyline that we all can’t stop talking about is Rue’s journey – so much so, everybody is calling for Zendaya to get an Emmy nom for the role.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Hermès Touts ‘Genuine’ Pricing

Click here to read the full article. While its luxury peers roll out hefty price increases on iconic handbags, Hermès International has blinders on. “We don’t follow what others are doing,” executive chairman Alex Dumas said Friday after reporting “exceptional” growth in 2021 that pushed the company close to 9 billion euros in revenues.More from WWDHermès RTW Spring 2022Hermès Men's Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine “We do not intend to use prices as a way of ratcheting up further growth,” he told a webcast with analysts. “Our price is the genuine price. There’s a real rapport...
BUSINESS
WWD

Fashion

Lynn Ban Brings Some ‘Bling’ to the Halpern Show in London. The jewelry designer and vintage collector is being trailed by a Netflix crew. Wang brings Victorian references into a modern context for a new generation of women who are not afraid to be…. By. Temperley London RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instyle Magazine#Bottega Veneta#Paris Fashion Week#Milan Fashion Week#New Magazine#Nobu Launches Magazine#Instyle#Nobleman Magazine#Nobu Hospitality#Nobu Magazine#Nobu Hotels#Uniqlo#Ssense#Callaway#Goat#Away
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Walmart to Add Bonobos Fielder Line to 250 Stores

Click here to read the full article. BROOKLYN — After more than four years of ownership, Walmart is finally adding Bonobos to its merchandise mix. But it’s not the core men’s product. Instead, 250 stores will carry a new label, Bonobos Fielder, which the company describes as a “streetleisure” collection. Walmart purchased Bonobos for $310 million in 2017 at a time when it was seeking to beef up its e-commerce business and branch out beyond into other categories. It has since expanded into a variety of categories and now has two outlets and 61 Guideshops, or physical stores where its products...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

New Balance’s New Ambassador, Rebecca Minkoff’s NFT

Click here to read the full article. DROPPING TRACKS: As another sign of how athletic brands are increasingly banking on well-known musicians to broaden their reach, New Balance has recruited Jack Harlow as an ambassador. The three-time Grammy-nominated performer is scheduled to represent the athletic brand at Thursday night’s Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game by unveiling a basketball shoe — the New Balance 550. He was not available to comment Thursday, according to a New Balance spokesperson.More from WWDRebecca Minkoff RTW Spring 2020Rebecca Minkoff Takes Over The GroveRebecca Minkoff RTW Spring 2017 The Louisville, Ky.-born rapper will headline key marketing campaigns and...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Refinery29

Black Fashion Fair’s Magazine Launch Sets A New Standard

In 2016, Black Fashion Fair founder Antoine Gregory created a Twitter thread of “Black designers you should know,” which led to a serviceable brand that has since become the go-to place to shop unique products from emerging Black designers and learn more about their respective crafts. Now, the digital index and marketplace of Black designers is releasing its first ever print magazine.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Michael Kors Takes First Place in Social Engagement During NYFW

Click here to read the full article. Michael Kors took first place when it came to social engagement during New York Fashion Week, according to ListenFirst, a social analytics platform. Kors was followed, in order, by Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Area, Telfar, LaQuan Smith, Bronx + Banco and Dion Lee.More from WWDPhotos of 2021 Emmys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayCoach NYFW After PartyTie Dye Trends Throughout the Pandemic Engagement score is a measure of the conscious click-based actions (likes, reactions, shares and comments) taken either by direct response to a brand’s owned social accounts or by way of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Grammy Nominee Jack Harlow Teams Up With New Balance, Readies for Release

Click here to read the full article. DROPPING TRACKS: As another sign of how athletic brands are increasingly banking on well-known musicians to broaden their reach, New Balance has recruited Jack Harlow as an ambassador. The three-time Grammy-nominated performer is scheduled to represent the athletic brand at Thursday night’s Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game by unveiling a basketball shoe — the New Balance 550. He was not available to comment Thursday, according to a New Balance spokesperson.More from WWDBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsStandout Fashion Moments from the 2021 NBA Draft: See the PhotosCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals:...
APPAREL
WWD

Jenna Lyons Returns to Fashion With Jewelry Designs for Mejuri

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Lyons has returned to the world of design with a collection for Mejuri made to mark International Women’s Day. The former J. Crew creative director and the direct-to-consumer Millennial jeweler have collaborated on two signet ring designs and a chain that they can be strung on. Prices range from $125 for a vermeil ring to $595 for the 14-karat version. The collection will become available for sale on Feb. 21, with $5 from each sale donated to Mejuri’s Empowerment Fund.More from WWD31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedPublic Art Fund 40th Anniversary BenefitAsian...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kard’s Big Matthew on Rolexes and Representation

Click here to read the full article. If you asked Big Matthew back in 2011, when he was just Angeleno teenager Matthew Kim, what he wanted to do with his life, he would have sworn that he would complete a degree in psychology to become a counselor while moonlighting as a choreographer. Fast forward a decade or so and the only thing the 29-year-old Korean American artist got right is the dancing. On the way, there may have been a Rolex or 10 promised to friends and family who supported him as he packed up his life in Los Angeles, where...
MUSIC
WWD

‘Yellowjackets’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown’s NYFW Diary

Click here to read the full article. Showtime’s hit drama “Yellowjackets” is easily one of the biggest breakout TV shows of the moment, and taking in New York Fashion Week goes hand in hand with being part of such a project. For the series’ actor Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Taissa in the show, this week was a busy one: Her schedule took her from the Coach, Bronx and Banco and Ulla Johnson shows to Rodarte’s event and Mejuri’s party. The actor, also seen in the new “Scream” movie, shares her behind-the-scenes diary below.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Spring 2022 Trends: 10 Pieces to Update Your Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. The message from designers for spring is all about getting dressed again in bright colors, plays on texture, new silhouettes and statement-making accessories. These themes are relevant as restrictions loosen across the globe, but dressing up isn’t about throwing out the baby with the bathwater — rather, the key is adding in a few thoughtful pieces to update an existing wardrobe.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Fendi RTW Spring 2022 Here, WWD highlights 10 easy pieces to inject newness into your look. 1. The Catsuit Is 2022 the year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy