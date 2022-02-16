ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Get Your Reps In: “Black Girl” Is a Groundbreaking French-Senegalese Drama

By Mia Vicino
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this groundbreaking French-Senegalese drama, a woman from Dakar moves to France to work as a nanny for a rich white couple, dreaming of a cosmopolitan lifestyle. But when she arrives in Antibes, she’s subjected to harsh treatment by her new employers, alienating her and causing her to reflect on her...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Get Your Reps In: “Pariah” Is a Modern Coming-of-Age Classic

Inducted into the Criterion Collection last year, Dee Rees’ coming-of-age drama follows Alike (Adepero Oduye), a 17-year-old Black girl in New York City, as she begins to embrace her butch lesbian identity and her aspirations to be a poet despite her mother’s vicious disapproval. 5th Avenue, Feb. 11-13.
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

Dodger, review: a boisterous and amusing drama that will get the kids into Dickens

As Britain’s kids watch their parents tweak down thermostats and tut at checkouts, perhaps it’s worth reminding them that kids have survived far harder times than these. Cue a dose of Dickens. And Dodger, CBBC’s Oliver Twist spin-off, goes full tilt to expose the sordid deprivations of a 19th-century childhood. Welcome to a world of disgusting dentition and shivering shoelessness. A world in which clumsy, sozzled grown-ups are perpetually shaking ham fists at the nimble, under-nourished nippers who outwit them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: Zoë Kravitz Confronts Tech Malfeasance in “Kimi”

*** The latest from director Steven Soderbergh, Hollywood’s most prolific shapeshifter, opens with a swipe at relevance. Locked in her Seattle apartment with crippling pandemic anxiety, tech worker Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz) discovers a Kimi recording (think Siri or Alexa) of a possible violent crime. By reporting it, she’s thrust into a spiral of tech malfeasance: shady IPOs, hackers and surveillance. But once the movie’s thriller elements accelerate, David Koepp’s script resorts to tired tropes, borrowing shamelessly from Rear Window, Blow Out, The Firm and even Koepp’s own Panic Room screenplay. No points for originality, but Soderbergh’s eternal wit and curiosity elevate the material. He portrays Kimi (voiced by Betsy Brantley) as both latent and central—a paradoxically powerful MacGuffin—while visually and thematically capturing Angela’s domestic existence. She’s curated a stylish, spacious, gentrified apartment (complete with untouched vinyl, guitars and gathering areas), but for all her elegant taste, the animating force in her world is Kimi, a pink gadget identical to millions of others. Clear-eyed tech observations suit Soderbergh, who’s traded Ocean’s romps and Oscars for intelligent, inexpensive streaming efforts (No Sudden Move, Let Them All Talk) that drop without fanfare every eight months or so. If Kimi’s best moments keenly probe the behavior of the housebound, it’s no wonder. In 2022, that’s where Soderbergh finds us all. R. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. HBO Max.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Ousmane Sembène
Person
Linda Hamilton
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Catherine Breillat
Person
James Cameron
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Udo Kier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegalese#Racism#Saharan#African#Ai#French#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy