In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, condo buyers are willing to pay a premium for terraces and gardens. That’s good news for Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu, designers of a new building in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn where every unit has at least two balconies and where front doors open onto shaded outdoor walkways. Despite prices in the millions, listed units are nearly sold out, and the developer is working with Idenburg and Liu on two more buildings like it.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO