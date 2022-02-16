ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-road vehicle doing donuts tears up Albuquerque park

By Jami Seymore
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one westside neighborhood are outraged after vandals tore up a nearby park with an ATV. Just days after it happened, you can still see the deep tracks left behind by the off-road vehicle. Neighbors say it’s just one of many problems they’ve caused in the area.

Most days, Anderson Heights Park on the West Mesa is quiet, except for the sounds of kids playing on the jungle gym and basketball court. But on Sunday, the revving of an engine filled the neighborhood as an off-road vehicle tore through the grass, doing donuts and sending dirt flying.

“Anderson Heights Park is one of our newest parks in the city system. It was opened in May 2019,” said Dave Simon, Director of CABQ’s Parks and Recreation Department. “I think most people really appreciate parks in their neighborhoods, that’s why this is so disappointing, frustrating, and frankly, makes me and a lot of people angry.”

Paige Griffin was sitting outside when the vehicle drove onto the park’s grassy area. She saw what looked like teenagers and a man in his 20s tearing the place up.

“A guy hopped out of the backseat and was standing there and recording them as they were doing donuts in the grass,” said Griffin. “It hasn’t even been here for four years because I remember when it was built back in 2019.”

She says it’s frustrating because just feet away, lies the West Mesa Open Space area. The vast expanse is filled with plenty of land and hills for ATVs to explore instead of ruining a local park.

“They drive up and down the roads all the time and they race and it’s ridiculous,” said Griffin. “We’ve been trying to tell them to watch out because there’s kids here but they’re not listening.”

KRQE News 13 spoke with Simon, the city’s Parks and Recreation director. While those responsible for the damage still haven’t been caught, he hopes someone will do the right thing and come forward.

“Come out and help me repair the damage,” said Simon. “We can all learn from the experience and just see how better it is when we protect and invest in our communities.”

The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still evaluating the damage to see how much it’s going to cost to fix. They’ve put up barriers and fencing at other parks where this kind of damage has happened, but hope it won’t come to that at Anderson Heights. Anyone with information about those responsible for the vandalism is asked to call 242-COPS.

Comments / 6

nachodaddy
2d ago

oh I'm sure the teenagers will turn themselves in.... they proably haven't slept in days thinking how disruptive things like this to do our parks

Florenceu34 Dillonmc
2d ago

They need to be held accountable for their actions. Hopefully they find out who is responsible for this and make them pay for ALL of the damages. And if they are minors they should make the parents pay. Make them do community services and or do jail time.STOP letting people off with a slap on the hand. Thats why people keep committing crimes. LOCK THEM UP!!!!

KindnessMatters
2d ago

They need to find them and sue them and their parents for damages .

KRQE News 13

