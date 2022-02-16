ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Red 6 To Fly Augmented Reality System On T-38

Aviation Week
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE—Fighter jet training startup Red 6 will fly its augmented reality system on the U.S. Air Force’s principal trainer within the next 12 months, as it also receives interest from foreign companies and militaries for its system, which its says could revolutionize training. Red 6’s Airborne Tactical...

aviationweek.com

