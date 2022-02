The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com. JEAN ELIZABETH BAILEY, 96, of Sweet Run, W.Va., died Feb. 15. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School of Nursing, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.regerfh.com.

1 DAY AGO