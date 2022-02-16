Private ownership along rail trail draws concerns from current and former officials as Harrison County (West Virginia) continues rail trail development
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As the Harrison County Commission invests in the county’s rail trail system, particularly the county’s segment of the proposed Pittsburgh to Parkersburg Trail, questions over property ownership along the route raised by current and former county employees continue. Commissioner David Hinkle...www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0